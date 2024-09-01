Jude Law becomes real life stalker for ‘The Order' role

Jude Law’s interesting technique to prepare for his role as federal agent Terry Husk in upcoming film The Order has recently been revealed.



Speaking at a press conference at the Venice Film Festival, the movie’s director Justin Kurzel shared multiple tasks he instructed to the film's cast members including having Law to follow his costar Nicholas Hoult for a whole day.

In fact, the 51-year-old British actor did manage to follow 34-year-old star for a whole day without him knowing to prepare for the crime thriller film.

While talking about it, Hoult, who will play Robert Jay Matthews in the forthcoming film, said, “I’ve never prepared in this way before, where Justin gave us tasks.”

The Banker went on to say that he just “found out on the boat here that one of Jude’s tasks was to follow” him for the day. “But he was trailing me for a day and I didn’t know about it,” he said.

Hoult also spoke highly about the crew that they “did a really great job" of keeping the actors in different forces throughout the film.

Slated to release on December 6, 2024, The Order is an adaptation of the 1989 non-fiction book The Silent Brotherhood by Kevin Flynn and Gary Gerhardt.