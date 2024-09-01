Prince Harry faces fresh allegations after secret UK visit amid security concerns

Prince Harry has been using his security concerns as a way to control the narrative, per a royal editor.



Harry, the Duke of Sussex made an impromptu visit to the U.K. to attend his uncle Lord Robert Fellowes memorial service, where he came face-to-face with his brother Prince William.

The Daily Mail’s weekend royal editor Nathan Kay has pointed out that despite Harry’s ongoing legal battle for a Home Office-funded security squad, he has visited the U.K. with less than a day’s notice on two occasions: for his uncle’s memorial, and when his father King Charles’ cancer was diagnosed.

Kay argued that Harry “has used these concerns as a convenient excuse to justify his absence from the UK - and more importantly, as a means to maintain a semblance of importance after stepping back from royal duties.”

He added: “The Duke's reluctance to sometimes comply with the 28-day notice requirement, which would allow the Home Office to arrange appropriate security, shows that he is willing to come to the UK on a whim with the protection that's provided, or not provided, at the time.”