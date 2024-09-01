Megan Gale makes surprise career announcement

Megan Gale has announced her return to the spotlight after re-signing a a multi-year deal on Sunday.

The Australian model has once again become an ambassador for David Jones, who first signed her back in 2001 and held the role until 2013.

While talking about it, the 49-year-old model in an interview with The Herald Sun, said, “It was perfect timing when we hit pause and it gave me a really lovely opportunity to step into a new role of being a mum and sink myself into that.”

She added, “It has been a decade now since we hit pause and I had always hoped there might be some kind of scope to work together in the future.”

The model-actress went on to say that it was “lovely to be approached and invited back” and for her it was a “perfect timing” too.

She also addressed her association with the term “supermodel”, saying said, “It's an amazing compliment, but I just have to laugh because I just don't think it applies to me.”

Gale is engaged to footballer Shaun Hampson with whom she shares two children, a son and a daughter.

