Photo: Arnold Schwarzenegger fears the worst amid shocking lawsuit: Source

Arnold Schwarzenegger is reportedly in hot waters for stealing the idea of an entrepreneur.

As per In Touch Weekly, an entrepreneur Aharon Jason Curtis accused that the filmmaker stole his idea for a supermarket app and inserted it into their script for the Netflix show FUBAR.

Amid these accusations, an insider shared with the outlet, “He’s humiliated and worried his dirty laundry will be aired in court.”

“This was Arnold’s big comeback and now it’s hit a major hiccup,” the source also added and noted, “This stuff happens all the time in Hollywood but Arnold’s finding it extremely embarrassing.”

“His defenders are saying it’s not like he had anything to do with stealing material, but they have to admit it’s not a good look,” the source claimed and also stated, “Everything was going so well until this lawsuit dropped” after which they moved on to another topic.

For those unversed, FUBAR was released in May 2025 and its synopsis reads as, “A CIA operative on the verge of retirement discovers a family secret and is forced to go back into the field for one last job.”