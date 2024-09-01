Photo: Arnold Schwarzenegger loses sleep amid shocking allegations: Source

Arnold Schwarzenegger is reportedly stressed due to recent accusations against him.

As fans will be aware, the filmmaker has been accused of stealing the idea of an entrepreneur Aharon Jason Curtis for his Netflix show FUBAR.

In the wake of these events, a tipster shared with In Touch Weekly how this lawsuit is impacting Arnold in the worst way possible.

“At his age, Arnold’s no longer Mr. Invincible. He’s reeling from this and desperately furious. It’s really ticked him off and he’s losing sleep over it,” the source began.

They went on to add, “It’s getting to the point where there will be subpoenas and depositions and Arnie’s worried he’ll be dragged into it and waste valuable time.”

The source continued, “He assumed he’d be beyond these things by now, but he has to deal with it,” adding, “He’s not nearly as strong as he likes to pretend,” the source admits. “He should be taking it easy in his old age.”

Wrapping up the chat, the insider shared, “It’s bad enough that he’s still working, but the last thing he needs is the anxiety of this lawsuit,” noting, “Everyone is trying to keep him calm and remind him he’s not the one on trial. But it’s still stressing him out, which is terrible for his heart.”