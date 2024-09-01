 
Latest development in Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan divorce revealed

Zoe Kravitz's fiancé Channing Tatum filed for divorce from Jenna Dewan in 2018

September 01, 2024

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan's bitter divorce battle received major update. 

According to the newest findings of In Touch Weekly, Jenna Dewan’s fiancé Steve Kazee will be involved in the divorce proceedings as the actor’s legal team has questions about her “cohabitation, joint expenses, and all related matters” with Steve.

The documents obtained by the outlet mentioned, “Mr. Kazee’s direct testimony is expected to last approximately one hour.”

It is pertinent to mention Channing Tatum tied the knot with Jenna Dewan in 2013. The former pair announced their split in April 2018 and filed for divorce in October 2018.

In addition to this, Jenna Dewan accused Channing Tatum of hiding Magic Mike profits in bitter divorce.

Reportedly, Jenna seeks a 50% share of Channing's stake in the lucrative Magic Mike franchise, which includes films, TV shows, live productions, and merchandise.

This news comes amid an insider told Life & Style that Channing is all set for his second marriage with Zoe Kravitz. 

