Jesse Metcalfe shares insight into 'Desperate Housewives' steamy scenes with Eva Longoria

Jesse Metcalfe played Eva Longoria's gardener in 'Desperate Housewives'

Desperate Housewives will celebrate its 20th anniversary in October, and Jesse Metcalfe is reflecting on the steamy scenes he filmed with Eva Longoria.

Jesse played Eva’s gardener John Rowland with whom her character Gabrielle Solis has an affair in the show.

“Every day was an out-of-body experience, honestly, because you got to drive onto the Universal Studios lot where Wisteria Lane was,” Metcalfe told People.

“There was a lot of making out. There were a lot of s*x scenes and a lot of making out between Eva and I," he added.

"And although those scenes could be awkward at times, we were always laughing. So, we always had a great time. We didn't take it too seriously, that’s for sure," he shared.

The John Tucker Must Die star also reflected on how the mega hit show, which ran from 2004 to 2012, brought him fame and recognition.

“Oh, I feel old. I had the best time on that show. The show was huge. I had everything thrown at me under the sun. I mean, all the perks of new fame and being 24, 25 years old, just riding that crazy wave. Everything was amazing,” he recalled.

Now, Jesse is taking on production with his upcoming horror film The Possession at Gladstone Manor. Meanwhile, Eva is also taking on production duties and recently made her directorial debut with Flamin’ Hot.