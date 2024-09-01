Brittany Mahomes shares cute insights as she celebrates her birthday

Brittany Mahomes is marking her birthday by spending quality time with her kids.



The Kansas City Current co-owner took to her official Instagram account on Saturday, August 31 to share a heartwarming video of her kids.

Brittany, who turned 29 on August 31, showed her 3-year-old daughter, Sterling Skye, and 21-month-old son, Patrick "Bronze" Lavon III, strolling down a long driveway.

The mom of two said in the clip while recording, “Night walks down the driveway.”

In the following story, she shared a video of baby Bronze sitting on a toy car with a flock of deer in the background.

"These cutie little deer, I think they think they are stuck but they are really safe," said Brittany, who is expecting her third baby.

"And I don’t know how to tell them that they are safe and that they are okay,” she added.

It is pertinent to mention that Brittany shares her kids Skye and Bronze with with NFL star Patrick Mahomes.



