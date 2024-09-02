 
Joe Alwyn debuts 'The Brutalist' in Venice post Taylor Swift split

The actor walked on the red carpet of the Venice Film Festival to premiere his upcoming post-war movie

September 02, 2024

Joe Alwyn debuts 'The Brutalist' in Venice post Taylor Swift split

Joe Alwyn stepped out for the premiere of his latest movie at the 2024 Venice Film Festival.

The 33-year-old actor stars alongside Felicity Jones and Adrien Brody in his three-hour-long post-war movie, The Brutalist.

The film premiered on Saturday, August 31, and competes among the 21 films for the Golden Lion Award at the film festival.

The Brutalist is based on a Hungarian Jewish architect named László Tóth (Adrien Brody), who after surviving the Holocaust emigrates to the United States of America to rebuild his life. 

Additionally, the historical drama is directed by Brady Corbet, who also co-wrote the screenplay with Mona Fastvold.

Moreover, Alwyn's latest movie marked his first since Kinds of Kindness, which was released on May 17.

This comes two months after Alwyn broke silence over his split with songstress Taylor Swift on The Sunday Times Style.

It is pertinent to mention that the British actor and the pop singer were in a relationship for six years before they broke up in April 2023.

