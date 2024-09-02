Bonnie Wright makes special request for 'Harry Potter' TV adaption

Harry Potter star, Bonnie Wright, who portrayed the role of Ginny Weasley, has a few thoughts for the upcoming TV adaptation of the Warner Bros. franchise.



Speaking to Variety on Sunday, September 1st at the Back to Hogwarts event at New York’s Grand Central Terminal, she made a special request for the upcoming TV series.

It is pertinent to mention that J.K. Rowling’s mega-hit novel, Harry Potter, is being adapted by HBO in the form of a TV series.

Bonnie said that she wished to see those scenes in the upcoming series that did not make it into the original films.

“So many things. More of the development of the relationship between Ginny and Harry, There’s nuanced moments of where they begin to fall in love,” she told the outlet.

At the event, the 33-year-old actress led the iconic countdown when the students of Hogwarts board the train to wizarding school each year.

She went on to say, “I think more of that arc of her character becoming this real loyal sidekick to Harry and how she really understands and knows his story and who he is and is the best partner for him."

Bonnie further pointed out, “So I just hope we see that evolution of that character — and so many characters. If only we could have had five-hour movies.”

“There are so many characters that have moments I love from the books, Neville and Luna, so I’m hoping as a fan of the books that I get to see more,” she added.

The HBO’s Harry Potter series is expected to premiere in 2026.