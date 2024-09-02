 
Ashlee Simpson, Evan Ross mark their major relationship milestone

The couple expressed their love by honoring each other with heartfelt tributes

September 02, 2024

Ashlee Simpson Ross and Evan Ross commemorated a decade of being together.

On Sunday, the couple marked their 10th wedding anniversary by taking it to their official Instagram account.

The singer-songwriter shared a series of throwback pictures of their wedding ceremony, recalling the unexpected weather event that occurred during the ceremony.

"10 years ago I married the love of my life," Ashlee wrote in the caption adding, "The rain came on our wedding day and I needed to see you before. Nothing better."

Ashlee continued to gush over her husband, "You are my sunshine, and it came to shine on us as we got married. I love you forever. Thank you for completing my life.”

While Evan also penned down a sweet note, showing his gratitude and love for his wife of 10 years,

"10 Years!!! !!!!! Married to the love of my life. I can't believe it. It feels like yesterday. These 10 years have been the most amazing years. Thank you for all this love you have put in my life," Evan wrote.

It is pertinent to mention that the pair started dating in July 2013 and got married one year later.

They are also parent to two children, 9-year-old daughter Jagger Snow and 3-year-old son Ziddy Blu.

