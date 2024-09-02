Romeo Beckham receives heartfelt wishes from parents David, Victoria

David and Victoria Beckham's son, Romeo Beckham received immense love from his parents and brother on his special day.



On Sunday, September 1, the Beckam family marked Romeo's birthday, who turned 22, on their respective social media accounts.

The proud father shared a throwback picture with his second-born son and penned down a heartfelt tribute on Romeo’s big day.

He began his caption saying, "Happy 22nd Birthday to my beautiful boy.”

“We are so proud of the man you have turned into, kind, passionate and hard working... Have the most amazing day because you deserve it... Love you mate so much,” the retired soccer player showered his love.

While the fashion designer's mom posted a series of snaps with Romeo on the photo sharing app with a sweet note.

“Happy birthday @romeobeckham. We all love you so much.Kind,talented and passionate.Beautiful both inside and out! You are about to begin an exciting new chapter and we couldn’t more excited for you!!!You are our everything (heart emoji) kisses ,” Victoria wrote in the caption.

Adding to it, elder brother Brooklyn Peltz Beckham also wished Romeo on the special occasion on his social media.

"Happy 22nd birthday to my lil bro xx love you so much Romeo,” wrote Brooklyn.

And the youngest Beckham, Cruz also honored his older brother with an Instagram tribute.

"Happy birthday bro love u xx,” Cruz penned down on the latest photo featuring him and Romeo on a boat.