Queen Camilla keeps Prince Harry close despite ‘wicked stepmother' remark

Queen Camilla seemingly loves Prince Harry despite his attacks.



Wife of King Charles, who was branded a ‘wicked stepmother’ by Harry in his memoir ‘Spare,’ loves Harry as her own.

Earlier this year, The Queen consort met Ukraine’s first lady Olena Zelenska at Clarence House, after which Ms Zelenska posted a video on social media from her visit featuring a Royal wall with Harry’s photos on it amongst other Royals.

This comes amid the Queen’s reservations as Prince Harry flew to the UK to see King Charles this year after His Majesty announced cancer.

The source told the National Enquirer, via RadarOnline: "Her Majesty was furious Harry flew in from his ritzy California home without getting palace approval - and came with an attitude." The courtier continued: "I'm told Camilla was outraged. She's taken a lot of bile from Harry for years and couldn’t wait to let him have it."

They added: "Camilla has taken it all on the chin, but using her husband's cancer as a 'loving son' PR stunt was the last straw. After the father-son reunion, I hear she told Harry he's a disgrace to his father, the family and the monarchy - and she left no doubt he isn't wanted back!"