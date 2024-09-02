Princess Diana feelings over state of ‘darling boys'

Princess Diana would be very upset over Prince Harry and Prince William’s rift, had she been alive.



The former Princess of Wales, who passed aqua in a car accident in Paris 1997, would be hurt to see her two sons are not talking to each other.

Royal expert Angela Levin said: "She's a mum. She was a mum. Don't forget, you know, any royal or whatever, anything else, she was a mother. And as a mother, I'm sure s she would have been incredibly sad that her two sons are at loggerheads."

"She might well have done, I don't know, but she would have been enormously sad to think that her two darling boys were not speaking to each other."

Meanwhile, a former BBC royal correspondent Michael Cole tells MailOnline: "'As things are at present, reconciliation may never happen, such is the hurt Prince William feels at his brother's betrayals and snipes in interviews, a television series and his ghost-written book 'Spare', the biggest-selling 'autobiography' ever published."