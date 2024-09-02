 
Taylor Swift's good friend Gracie Abrams' major career development revealed

Taylor Swift's good friend Gracie Abrams makes surprise revelation about her career as she is set to perform in a series of stadium shows

Web Desk
September 02, 2024

Taylor Swift’s friend and U.S. pop singer Gracie Abrams is set to head for a series of show next year in May.

The 24-year-old indie favorite, who is good friends with Taylor Swift, has included dates to play in Perth, Adelaide, Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne.

According to Daily Mail, named after her latest hit album, The Secret of Us Tour, also includes one show in Auckland, New Zealand on April 29, ahead of the Australian gigs.

While taking to her Instagram on Sunday, Gracie announced the news by sharing her Down Under tour dates and wrote in the caption, “I could cry.”

Furthermore, she also added that pre-sale tickets will go on sale on September 6.

As per the publication, the Aussie shows kick off in Sydney on May 2 at Qudos Arena, followed by a gig at Brisbane's Entertainment Centre on May 6.

Additionally, the I Love You, I'm Sorry hitmaker will then head to Melbourne for a show at the Rod Laver Arena on May 9.

It is pertinent to mention that the Grammy nominee will then wrap up the tour with a show at the Adelaide Entertainment Centre on May 13, and Perth's RAC Arena on May 16.

According to the outlet’s reports, Gracie's decision to include Perth in her tour came after Taylor Swift and Paul McCartney left the WA capital off their recent tour dates.

