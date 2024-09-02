Kim Kardashian calls herself 'soccer mom' as she showcases Spain trip

Kim Kardashian recently went to watch a football match with her son, Saint West, and referred to herself as a “Madrid soccer mom” while sharing snaps from her trip to Spain.

The reality TV personality took to her Instagram on Sunday to share pictures of her and her eldest son, at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, a week ago.

According to Daily Mail, the mother-son duo was joined by their friends as they watched Saint's favorite team go up against Real Valladolid CF and win.

While documenting their trip, the Kardashian shared a carousel post with a cover photo of her throwing up the peace sign and wrapping her arm around Saint.

Furthermore, the mother-of-four captioned her post as “MADRID SOCCER MOM TOUR 2024.”



From the surprise trip she took Saint on, she snapped and posted a picture of Saint sitting on her lap as they sat on a couch with her friend Natalie and her son.

In another snapshot, Kardashian stood on the pitch alongside her friends, Simon Gebrelul and Savas Oguz, as they all posed with crossed arms.

The proud mom also snapped a photo of Saint watching the game while wearing a custom jersey with his surname on the back and sitting next to his friend.

It is worth mentioning that the series also included a group photo of Kardashian with Saint alongside goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, his wife Mishel Gerzig Courtois, his son Nicolás from a previous relationship and the couple's newborn baby girl.

Previously, the Kardashian also shared a number of special moments from their trip including when midfielder Jude Bellingham, who previously starred in a SKIMS commercial, signed Saint's jersey.

While the SKIMS founder was spending time with Saint in Spain, her ex-husband, Kanye West, brought their daughters North and Chicago to South Korea last week, as per the outlet.

In addition to North, Saint and Chicago, the exes are also parents to their five-year-old son Psalm.