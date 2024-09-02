Prince Harry finally sends apology to King Charles, William after reunion

Prince Harry finally sent an apology to his father, King Charles, and brother, Prince William after ‘secret reunion’ with the Prince of Wales in the UK.



Harry, the Duke of Sussex, extended the long-awaited apology by choosing not to add any further scathing attacks or juicy royal gossips in the paperback version of his bombshell memoir, Spare, claimed a royal expert.

According to royal expert Michael Cole, Harry’s latest move is a sign that he wants to improve his image and potentially return to performing “minor royal duties” after reconciliation with Charles and William.

He told GB News that Meghan Markle’s husband “wants to improve his image on this side of the Atlantic so that he can come here more often.”

“Apparently he even has thoughts of performing minor royal duties,” he claimed, adding, “I think the chances of that are between slim and none.”

He went on to discuss the re-release of his explosive memoir, sharing that not updating the book and choosing not to promote it indicates he is desperate to end the royal rift.

“I think the contract obviously included a paperback edition, but he hasn’t added new chapters or written a preface or afterword to increase and renew the anguish which he has caused his family by these revelations,” Cole said.

Cole said that “it is a bit of a peace feeler" and “a bit of a token,” adding that it may be Prince Harry’s way of saying, ‘I’m very sorry - I would like to be forgiven a bit.’”

The expert further shared how Harry "could have been such a great asset along with his wife.”



This comes amid rumors that Harry is plotting a return to the royal fold, with some speculating that he may be seeking forgiveness for the anguish caused by his revelations in the book.