George Clooney hints at how it’s like working with pal Brad Pitt

George Clooney is celebrating his new film Wolfs and costar-longtime pal Brad Pitt.

Clooney, 63, was asked to reflect on his many experiences working with Pitt, 60, during the premiere of Wolfs at the Venice Film Festival on Sunday.



"There's nothing good about it," he teased People with a shake of his head. "It's all a disaster," he jokingly added before getting to the real part.

"It's fun to work with people you know really well," he finally added.



Both were accompanied by their significant others, Amal Clooney and Pitt's girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, on Sunday night.



The duo have starred together in several other films over the years, including the Ocean’s trilogy, Burn After Reading, and Confessions of a Dangerous Mind.

Clooney has reflected on his experience working with Pitt earlier as well.

"We’ve been friends for a long time," George told CQ in a recent issue. "And it’s fun because we also check in on each other every once in a while, which is an important part of this. Things get complicated in life and you always have to make sure everybody’s okay."

Meanwhile, Pitt added that his costar is "probably the best at understanding, seeing the chessboard and the potential moves."

"I’ll call George on numerous occasions when things get bumpy," he said.