Tamra Judge gets candid about cosmetic surgery procedures

Tamra Judge up-and-close about plastic surgery procedure

Tamra Judge is sharing her journey with some popular cosmetic treatments out there.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star, 56, recently dropped a couple of videos on Instagram and X documenting her journey.



"Taking you all along on my journey!" Judge captioned a candid video. "I visited Dr. Donald Mowlds in Newport Beach, who works alongside Dr. Ambe, for a brow lift, CO2 laser, and a blue chemical peel."



"Seven years ago, I had a lower facelift but skipped the upper — like painting the house but forgetting the trim," she finished the caption of the montage that included some behind-the-scenes captured in between the procedure, adding, "Stay tuned for updates!"

She also took to Instagram Stories with a selfie in her medical gown with a cap covering her hair captured just before getting started with the process. "Never felt prettier" she joked in a text she wrote on the snap.



Back to the journey with brow lift and blue peel, she detailed about how the first hour felt like in recovery.

"Ok guys, I made it. I am one hour in recovery," Judge tells the camera in one part of the video, speaking from her hospital bed. "I don't feel bad. My eyes are all blurry because there's, like, something like Vaseline in there or something. But — let the healing begin."



The video shows Judge being pushed out of the Orange County surgery center in a wheelchair with her face wrapped in bandages and a blue-green tint across her face from the peel. In the next clip, she arrives home.

"Alright, I got home from the surgery center about an hour ago, so this is probably three hours post-op," she continued, standing in the kitchen. "They took a little skin out of the corner of my eye. I had a little fat pocket. Not too much pain, honestly. But, of course, I'm on pain medications — talk to me at 5 in the morning."

"Day one. I'm feeling okay. Felt a little beat up," she continued before showing off her breakfast.

"You know what happens when you take these," Judge added, showing off her prescription medications before holding up a plastic baggie filled with prunes. "You get constipated."

Another post-treatment video came up in a separate post where the RHOOC cast member detailed about her recovery from day three.

"Day three and the swelling’s making a statement. Progress isn’t always pretty, but it’s happening."



"The swelling is from the CO2 laser. You can see it's all the way down my chest," she said, as she opened her pajama top to expose her chest.

At the end of the day, she acknowledged, "Swelling is supposed to be at its worst right now. I don't know how it can get any worse. I feel like my skin's gonna burst. You can see it's getting oozy."

She also explained that she could barely open her eyes and that her throat was sore. "Hoping to turn a corner tomorrow," she said.