Jinger Duggar shares glimpse of her sister Jana Duggar's big day

Jana Duggar and Stephen Wissmann’s wedding continues to roll, with younger sister Jinger Duggar posting a string of selfies from the happy occasion.

In regards to this, Jinger took to social media to share some of her memories from her big sister’s wedding, which took place in Arkansas on August 15.

While posting a carousel of pictures, professional photos and a video on Instagram, Jinger reflected on the major family event.

In this regard, the American TV personality captioned her post by saying, “We celebrated the happy couple @janamduggar & @stephenwissmann, enjoyed lots of sweet time with family and friends & ate lots of delicious food. Until next time AR!”

Furthermore, the carousel featured pictures of Jinger alongside the bride, her mother, Michelle Duggar, her brother Joseph Duggar, her sister Jill Duggar, and several other siblings, family members and friends.



It is worth mentioning that it also included pictures of Jana and Wissmann sharing a kiss and posing with Jinger and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo.

According to US Weekly, Jana and Wissmann got married two months after getting engaged and they tied the knot in front of 500 guests at Arkansas’ The Grand at Willow Springs.

Additionally, Jessa Duggar Seewald served as Jana’s maid of honor and bridesmaids included Jinger and her fellow sisters Joy-Anna Forsyth, Johannah Duggar and Jordyn Duggar, as well as Jana’s sister-in-law, Abbie Duggar.