Prince Harry receives strong warning over new campaign

A royal expert has strongly warned Prince Harry after reports the duke has asked former aides to help plot return from his US exile in first stage of 'rehabilitation' strategy.



According to a report by the Daily Mail, Prince Harry’s friends have vowed to help smooth path back and dubbed the plan 'Operation Bring Harry In From The Cold.'

Commenting on the fresh claims, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams warned that Prince Harry’s return to the royal fold would pose “a lot of problems” for him and the Firm.

Speaking to GB News, the royal expert warned “I think it will present a lot of challenges.”

He further said, “We have got to be clear. When it comes to reconciliation, if it’s possible, that is to be welcomed.

“But when it comes to returning, what exactly does he mean? There’s no doubts he has been over twice and the optics have been strange.”

Richard went on saying, “On the second time, they didn’t find time for him to speak to his father. If there’s going to be a return to royal duties, you really have got to be sure about what you’re dealing with.”

“They ruthlessly betrayed the Royal Family for years. It’s fine when it comes to mending a rift, but actual senior working royals, you have got a lot of problems and I don’t see it”, he added.