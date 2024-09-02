 
Geo News

Prince Harry receives strong warning over new campaign

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have 'ruthlessly betrayed' the royal family for years

By
Web Desk
|

September 02, 2024

Prince Harry receives strong warning over new campaign
Prince Harry receives strong warning over new campaign

A royal expert has strongly warned Prince Harry after reports the duke has asked former aides to help plot return from his US exile in first stage of 'rehabilitation' strategy.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, Prince Harry’s friends have vowed to help smooth path back and dubbed the plan 'Operation Bring Harry In From The Cold.'

Commenting on the fresh claims, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams warned that Prince Harry’s return to the royal fold would pose “a lot of problems” for him and the Firm.

Speaking to GB News, the royal expert warned “I think it will present a lot of challenges.”

He further said, “We have got to be clear. When it comes to reconciliation, if it’s possible, that is to be welcomed.

“But when it comes to returning, what exactly does he mean? There’s no doubts he has been over twice and the optics have been strange.”

Richard went on saying, “On the second time, they didn’t find time for him to speak to his father. If there’s going to be a return to royal duties, you really have got to be sure about what you’re dealing with.”

“They ruthlessly betrayed the Royal Family for years. It’s fine when it comes to mending a rift, but actual senior working royals, you have got a lot of problems and I don’t see it”, he added.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle reignite Royal family feud with latest move
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle reignite Royal family feud with latest move
Taylor Swift's good friend Gracie Abrams' major career development revealed
Taylor Swift's good friend Gracie Abrams' major career development revealed
Prince William breaks silence amid Harry's plans for reconciliation
Prince William breaks silence amid Harry's plans for reconciliation
Brad Pitt, George Clooney enjoy double date at Venice Film Festival
Brad Pitt, George Clooney enjoy double date at Venice Film Festival
George Clooney hints at how it's like working with pal Brad Pitt
George Clooney hints at how it's like working with pal Brad Pitt
Selena Gomez meets her 'Emilia Pérez' costar Zoe Saldaña amid film festival
Selena Gomez meets her 'Emilia Pérez' costar Zoe Saldaña amid film festival
King Charles prepares to abdicate for Prince William: 'Best decision for monarchy' video
King Charles prepares to abdicate for Prince William: 'Best decision for monarchy'
Prince Harry finally sends apology to King Charles, William after reunion
Prince Harry finally sends apology to King Charles, William after reunion