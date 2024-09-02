Brad Pitt, George Clooney react to standing ovation for 'Wolfs'

Brad Pitt and George Clooney received a standing ovation for their comedy-thriller film, Wolfs, at the 81st Venice International Film Festival.



The Ocean 11 stars were seen signing autographs and taking selfies with their fans as they walked down the red carpet at the prestigious film festival.

"Buonasera!" the Hollywood superstars greeted the fans as they cheered loudly to grab Pitt and Clooney's attention as they entered the theatre.

According to Variety, the duo received four-minute standing ovation for the Jon Watts directorial.

Responding to the overwhelming reception, the A-listers hugged each other before they danced to Sade's Smooth Operator.



Later, Clooney was spotted locking lips with his wife, Amal Clooney, before he and Pitt left the theater to meet the fans.

In the Apple TV+ original action-comedy movie, Pitt and Clooney play the role of two professional fixers who work alone.

However, they have to come together for a project after they are both hired to do the same job.

The movie, scheduled to release in cinemas on September 20, 2024, also features Amy Ryan, Austin Abrams and Poorna Jagannathan in key roles.



Additionally, the four-time Golden Globe Award-winner shared his experience of working with his long-time friend, Pitt, in a conversation with People Magazine.

He said, “There's nothing good about it. It's all a disaster, It's fun to work with people you know really well.”

For those unversed, Pitt and Clooney starrer's sequel is already in process, as per reports.