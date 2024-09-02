 
Gilmore Girls' Emily reveals her choice among Rory's boyfriends

Gilmore Girls' Emily Gilmore opens up about her favourite boyfriend among Rory Gilmore boyfriends in the show

September 02, 2024

Gilmore Girl’s Emily Gilmore, who’s real name in Kelly Bishop expressed her favorite team among Rory Gilmore’s boyfriends.

In regards to this, Kelly stated, “I have to admit, I’m Team Logan, although I really love the other two,” in a TikTok video posted by Gallery Books.

Bishop added, “But there is something about Logan.”

It is worth mentioning that Gilmore Girls originally ran on The WB between 2000 and 2007, following fast-talking single mom Lorelai Gilmore, played by Lauren Graham and teenage daughter Rory, played by Alexis Bledel in the quirky small town of Stars Hallow, Connecticut.

As far as Bishop is concerned, she is well known for her roles in A Chorus Line and Dirty Dancing and she played Lorelei’s mother, Emily Gilmore in the show.

Throughout the seven seasons and 2016’s Year in the Life revival, Rory flitted between relationships with Dean Forester (Jared Padalecki), Jess Mariano (Milo Ventimiglia) and Logan Huntzberger (Matt Czuchry), respectively.

Furthermore, fans often questioned which man was the one for Rory, however, many of the cast members remained diplomatic in their rankings and have long been unable to choose a favorite.

