Vanna White talks about co-hosting 'Wheel of Fortune' with Ryan Seacrest

Vanna White has revealed that she was initially “scared” about whether she and Ryan Seacrest would have "good chemistry" together on the Wheel of Fortune.

For those unversed, Ryan was announced as the new host by the show’s executives after Pat Sajak quit the role. The 77-year-old served in the role for more than 40 years.

During an appearance on the latest episode on CBS Sunday Morning, Vanna opened up about co-hosting the game show with Ryan.

"I've known Ryan for probably 20 years but um in the past couple of months we've done some traveling together for the show and we got to know each other a little better too, so I think our chemistry is good," said the TV personality.



When Vanna was asked by the show’s correspondent Luke Burbank if she was “worried” about what kind of chemistry she would have with Ryan, the 67-year-old agreed.



“That right that's so true I had no idea what to expect. I when I'm used to one person for so long I was very scared but it's he's he's doing a great job,” she said.

