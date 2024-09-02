Jessica Alba surprises her parents with ‘nostalgic’ gift

Jessica Alba in a heartfelt video made a very sentimental announcement which includes a surprise for her parents.



The Trigger Warning actress took to Instagram and posted a heartfelt video in which she shared with her fans that the dream project she has been working on was her grandfather’s home, disclosing that she had gifted it as a present to her parents.

She captioned the video, “Almost three years ago, I started the project of my dreams… I surprised my parents by buying them a house!!”



Jessica Alba has been working on the project of her dreams

The 43-year-old actress went on to say, “Now, it wasn’t just any house — it was extra sentimental as it was my grandfather’s house that my father grew up in.

Alba added, “After my grandfather passed away, my parents were planning on selling the house in order to pay for my grandmother’s medical bills. Well… I pretended like I was going to help them flip it before selling when in reality, I had planned to buy it for them all along."

The Veil star explained in the video the family home, which is situated in Claremont, around 40 minutes outside of Los Angeles, was going to be "put up for sale".

However, the actress "updated the property" with her Honest Renovations co-host Lizzy Mathis and a family friend and contractor Tinku.