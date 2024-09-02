Barbie Ferreira's new snap once again sparks 'Ozempic' debate

The Euphoria star Barbie Ferreira recently uploaded a new snap on Monday, sparking a heated debate among her fans that she has taken Ozempic.



The 27-year-old actress took to Instagram and shared series of pictures with a caption “a grey gardens kinda summer”.

Her latest post drew attention to her recent weight loss as fans speculated that she is taking Ozempic, the diabetes drug that helps people lose weight.

Former Euphoria star Barbie Ferreira debuted a new look last month, sparking a Ozempic consumption debate

A user jokingly wrote on the post, “What in the ozempic happened???”

Another one posted, “Bro did she really lose weight or she use Ozempic.” One of the users sarcastically wrote, “Her OZEMPIC ERAAAA.”

The Unpregnant star’s latest Instagram post follow a series of snaps from last month where she almost looked unrecognisable donning a chocolate brown dress.

The actress, who has a history of not wanting to discuss her size, back in 2020's interview with Cosmopolitan, talked about her various health issues including “crippling anxiety, depression and eating disorders.”

“As an elder Gen Z, we've gotten our fair share of bad times,” she said, adding, “I mean, my first day of kindergarten was 9/11. We were the guinea pigs of the internet you're 11, and the darkness of the entire world is just packed into your computer and you're scrolling through it.”

“I mean, I got crippling anxiety. A lot of depression issues, eating issues, paranoias, and just weird things that I'm one thousand per cent certain are from the internet,” she shared.