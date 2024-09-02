Coldplay surprises fans with 'emotional' Christy Dignam tribute with Aslan

 
Web Desk
September 02, 2024

Coldplay has delivered a heartwarming surprise for fans at Croke Park in Dublin.

During their third night of performances Coldplay brought the legendary Irish band Aslan on stage.

The English band, currently on their Music of the Spheres tour, has been captivating audiences with the renditions of their biggest hits.

On Sunday night's show, Coldplay paid tribute to Christy Dignam, the beloved Aslan frontman who passed away in June last year.

Lead singer of the band, Chris Martin introduced Aslan, prompting an eruption of cheers from the crowd.

Together, the two bands performed a special version of Aslan’s iconic song Crazy World, with 80,000 fans singing along in unison.

MCD Productions shared a video of the band performance garnering outpouring reaction from fans.

"It was emotional and absolutely amazing at the same time," one fan commented.

Another added, "Aww goose bumps and all fair play."

"Aw I miss Christy..... bet he was watching and singing along," the third comment read.

Coldplay is set to perform their fourth and final show at Croke Park tonight before heading to Australia for the next leg of their tour.

