Brad Pitt’s ‘Wolfs’ premiere look proves he’s real life ‘Benjamin Button’

Brad Pitt dropped jaws with his youthful appearance as he appeared at the red carpet premiere of Wolfs at the Venice Film Festival.



The 60-year-old actor, who played a man who ages in reverse in 2008's The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button, hailed his reel life character look in real-life.

For the premiere, the actor, who stars with George Clooney in the comedy thriller, looked breath taking in a dark navy, one-button blazer.

Brad Pitt made an awestruck entry at ‘Wolfs’ premiere alongside George Clooney

Pitt topped his looks with black satin jacket. On other hand, his costar, Clooney suited up in a black tuxedo and bowtie, adding on a pair of lace-up Oxford shoes.

The pair attended the 81st annual festival following their upcoming film Wolf, set to release on September 20.

The action film follows "two lone wolf fixers" who are assigned to a same job, will officially release on Apple TV+.

In the movie, the duo plays criminal "clean up" specialists who are unexpectedly hired for the same job disposing of a body in a hotel room.

Moreover, both Hollywood stars were reportedly paid $35 million each to act in the caper film.