James McAvoy reveals unique process behind 'Speak No Evil' making

James McAvoy has named the person that helped him imagine what his Speak No Evil character should be like, and it’s controversial figure Andrew Tate.



In Speak No Evil, McAvoy plays Paddy, a British man with a wife and child. Paddy clearly displays the quality of toxic masculinity, which McAvoy says was inspired by Andrew Tate.

McAvoy told Empire (per Deadline): “The thing I thought I could exploit in the character was, he thinks he’s a bit of a… West Country Andrew Tate.”

The Split star explained: “He’s like, ‘I’m going to teach you what it’s like to be a man again.’ But there’s a sort of polite face on it that isn’t quite Andrew Tate, enough of a sheen of, ‘I’m not one of those guys. Paddy’s challenging you, ‘Do you have a big enough d**k to have a drink with me?’, Or, ‘I’m sorry, this is too much for you because you’re not real enough.’”

“Even though Paddy is all masculine…, he’s just a bit softer,” McAvoy added. “Almost a Ray Winstone in Sexy Beast vibe: ‘I don’t mind if my belly’s sticking out, because that’s how comfortable a man I fucking am.’”