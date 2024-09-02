Selena Gomez shares insight into her 'Emilia Perez' song

Selena Gomez stars alongside Karla Sofia Gascon and Zoe Saldana in 'Emilia Perez'

Selena Gomez sang differently in a musical role in Emilia Perez than she does in the studio.

Selena attended the Telluride Film Festival on Sunday, Sept. 1 along with other cast members of the film.

The It Ain’t Me singer spoke at a Q&A where she was asked about the process of learning her character Jessi Del Monte’s song, Mi Camino.

“It was actually a totally different song,” she said.

“It had a bit more of a rough sound to it and over the course of, you know, working with [singer-songwriter] Camille on the song intimately, it became almost like a ballad,” the Only Murders in the Building star continued.

“It was more of a story about a woman and phases of life that she goes through and it just was beautiful,” she shared.

“I watched it, I was in the studio for hours and hours and it was just so much fun, but also not trying to sing the way that I would normally sing,” Gomez continued.

Selena added: “I had to try and, you know, in my mind to think, ‘Okay, this is what were the limits I could reach within my character.' And it was really therapeutic and I thought it was so beautifully done.”

Emilia Pérez, which also stars Karla Sofia Gascón, Zoe Saldaña, Adriana Paz and Edgar Ramírez, will hit select theaters on November 1 before streaming on Netflix from November 13.