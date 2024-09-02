 
Molly-Mae Hague opts for 'dignified silence' amid Tommy Fury split

'Love Island' couple Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury ended their five-year-long relationship on August 14, 2024

September 02, 2024

Tommy Fury might just be out of Molly-Mae Hague’s radar.

As per Daily Star, the former Love Island star has been “let off the hook” by his now-ex-partner, in one aspect.

After the former couple announced their split after having been in a relationship for five years, the professional boxer found himself in hot water as cheating allegations against him, with a Danish woman on a Macedonian trip, made headlines and spread across social media like wildfire.

However, Fury can take a “huge sigh of relief” as different sources claimed that his ex- fiancée would not be mentioning the tale of her breakup with the sportsman in her tell-all book.

A legal insider for The Sun reported that the TV personality would be keeping the messy and intimate details of her relationship with Fury to herself for the sake of her one-year-old daughter, Bambi.

"Molly-Mae has no plans to update her book with details of the split because she doesn't want to air her dirty washing in public,” the source stated.

They further noted, "She wants to keep a dignified silence for herself and for their daughter Bambi. She is not doing this out of any lingering loyalty to Tommy, but, nevertheless, he's breathing a huge sigh of relief.”

