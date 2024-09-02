Jenna Ortega politely rejects Oasis as she reveals her favorite band

Jenna Ortega is promoting her new film 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' and shared her opinion on Oasis

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice star Jenna Ortega has shared her preference when it comes to iconic bands Oasis and Blur.

This comes as Noel and Liam Gallagher put their 15-year-long feud to rest and announced a reunion of their band Oasis. The duo are also going on tour, leaving fans in a frenzy.

Despite the online frenzy over the band’s reunion, Wednesday star Jenna Ortega was oblivious to it. During a recent interview with NME alongside her Beetlejuice Beetlejuice co-star Catherine O’Hara, the actress said: “I had no idea they were back.”

She then turned to ask O’Hara which band she prefers, to which the Schitt’s Creek star replied Oasis, then realized what the question was, and said, “I don’t partake in taking sides.”



Jenna then revealed her own preference, saying, “Can I be honest? I actually just heard ‘Wonderwall’ for the first time a month ago.”

“I actually sat down and listened to the whole thing. It was a whole thing that I got attacked for not knowing about it by an ex. I listen to Blur. I haven’t really gotten into Oasis,” Ortega continued, choosing Blur. “I don’t really have a history with Oasis and Oasis listening to really say,” she added.

Oasis and Blur have had a longstanding rivalry, with the two Britpop bands facing off for the top spot on the charts in their prime.

However, in the past few years, the feud has very much gone non-existent with Oasis’ Noel Gallagher and Blur’s Damon Albarn collaborating on Gorillaz 2017 track We Got The Power.

Jenna Ortega and Catherine O’Hara were promoting their upcoming film Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, which will bow in theaters on September 6.