Jason Schwartzman recalls movie-like encounter with Oasis Noel Gallagher

Jason Schwartzman just remembered his encounter with Oasis’ Noel Gallagher.

As the Rushmore actor recalled the rather “spooky” and surprise interaction he had with the Live Forever crooner, in his latest conversation with The Guardian, he deemed it as “the spookiest thing that’s happened” to him.

“I was in England in 2004, 2005, in this cab, asking all these Britpop questions to the driver…I’m such a Britpop geek; I love it,” the 44-year-old actor and musician, expressed.

He then recalled the cab driver saying to him, “’You know that was the ’90s. It’s not really like that anymore.’ I said, ‘I guess I’m sort of living in the past.’ He said, ‘It’s not like you’re going to see Noel Gallagher getting into the back of a car with a guitar.'”

However, Schwartzman exclaimed how that was the exact thing that happened, “As I got out in that street with all the guitar shops (Denmark Street), Noel Gallagher was across the street with a guitar case in his hand, getting into the back of the car,” he told the outlet, adding, “I felt like I was in a scene from a movie.”