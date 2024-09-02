 
Bunnie Xo marks major relationship milestone with Jelly Roll

Bunnie Xo expressed gratitude and love for her rapper husband on their marriage milestone

September 02, 2024

Bunnie Xo penned down an emotional tribute to her husband, Jelly Roll, on their eighth wedding anniversary.

The 44-year-old social media influencer took to her official Instagram account to mark the milestone.

In the celebratory post, she shared a series of photos with Jelly through the years.

She started her caption by precisely writing the seconds, minutes, hours days, weeks and months, the couple has been together.

"That’s how long I’ve called you mine. Thank you for cutting your fingers on all of my jagged edges. Without you, I wouldn’t be the woman I am today,” the Dumb Blonde podcast host wrote.

Bunnie went on to say, "People always talk about how much I’ve helped you, but I don’t think they realize it was an even trade. 8 years J baby, you’re now officially the longest relationship I’ve ever been in. Not sure if we should congratulate you or be concerned that you’ve survived.”

"I loved you then, I love you now & I’ll love you forever. Happy Anniversary sweet thang!" she concluded her anniversary post.

It is pertinent to mention that the couple first met in 2015 during one of Jelly's concerts, one year after which the Save Me singer proposed Bunnie.

