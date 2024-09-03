Cristiano Ronaldo confirms marriage to longtime girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez?

Cristiano Ronaldo might have just kept his wedding to partner, Georgina Rodriguez, under wraps.

The 39-year-old celebrity sportsman just dropped the hint months ago that he might have already married his girlfriend, whom he has been dating since 2016 and shares two children.

Rodriguez is also the step-mother to three of Ronaldo’s other children.

In a recently resurfaced interview on YouTube of the Al Nassr and Portugal striker, he referred to Rodriguez as his wife, while casually discussing his morning routine.

On the WHOOP podcast, he stated, “I take my coffee when I start my day. It's my routine..in the morning, I take my coffee, speak with my kids, with my wife and start the day.”



Additionally, on his recent and quite popular YouTube channel, Ronaldo once again, called Rodriguez as his “wife” in a game or Mr. and Mrs. The two also seemed to wearing wedding rings in the same video.

However, the famous and ling-term couple have not gone public with any wedding ceremony or celebrations that might have taken place.