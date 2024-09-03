 
Jax Taylor opens up about his mental health struggle

The Vanderpump Rules alum recently completed 30 days in an in-patient treatment facility to focus on his mental health

September 03, 2024

Jax Taylor opened up about his ‘emotional’ mental health journey amid divorce from his wife of four years, Brittany Cartwright.

The 45-year-old reality TV star took to his official Instagram account and shared a detailed note revealing his diagnosis of Bipolar Disorder and PTSD after years of struggling with his mental health.

Taylor began his caption with, “A little over a month ago, I checked into an intensive inpatient treatment facility scared of the unknown and what I would find out about myself.”

“After many years of knowing something was wrong but not knowing exactly what it was, I recently learned that I was diagnosed with Bipolar Disorder and PTSD,” The Valley star wrote.

He went on to say, "It’s been a lot to process and an emotional time for me, however, I’ve come home to my son with a newfound sense of peace."

"I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t scared for the future but my focus is just trying to be a better version of myself than I was yesterday,” Taylor noted, adding, “Mental health is a lifelong battle of not letting it control you but rather you learning to control it."

He concluded his post by thanking all his followers who reached out to him personally and showed their support for him.

It is pertinent to mention that Taylor’s estranged wife Cartwright filed for divorce after four years of marriage and requested full legal and physical custody of their 3-year-old son, Cruz Michael Cauchi. 

For those unversed, "Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is a mental health condition that's caused by an extremely stressful or terrifying event" and "Bipolar disorder, formerly called manic depression, is a mental health condition that causes extreme mood swings," as per Mayo Clinic.

