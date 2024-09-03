Prince Harry told his dogs can do ‘better job' handling PR

Prince Harry is asked to seek private redemption from King Charles as he attempts to come back to the UK.



The Duke of Sussex, who is reportedly asking old Briton pals to help him find his way back to the Royal fold, is reminded forgiveness comes with sacrifices.

Royal expert Clemmie Moddie tells The Sun: “The Duke of Sussex has reportedly sought advice from trusted former aides on how to mastermind a return from exile in the US.”

She added: “He’s said to be consulting pals from his BC (Before California) life, potentially about reviving some sort of part-time working royal life.”

“He is, people reckon, fed up with playing second fiddle to his stunningly ambitious wife, Meghan.

And Harry has finally grown sick of the sycophantic, out-of-touch Hollywood PR machine — one that appears to be guiding him wrong every step of the way

She then went on to mock. “Be it flying in a private jet to preach at a charity event about climate change, or wanging on about global inequality from the comfort of his £12million Montecito mansion, it’s fair to say Harry could have been better advised over the past few years.”

“His dogs, Guy and Mamma Mia, would have done a better job,” noted Moodie.