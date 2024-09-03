 
King Charles knocking door of ‘religion' to fix Harry problem

King Charles is seeking religious advice to welcome Prince Harry back into the Royal fold

September 03, 2024

 King Charles is seemingly finding ways to welcome Prince Harry back into the Royal fold.

His Majesty, who has a weaker slimmed down monarchy at this point with the help Kate Middleton seeking treatment for cancer, wants to reconcile with the Duke of Sussex.

However in an op-ed, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams touches upon why this is a wrong choice for the King.

He told Mirror: “At a time when the King and Catherine are battling cancer, to include more controversial material would have been outrageous. He will also not be giving further interviews to promote it. This is the least he can do.”

“The King has been seeking religious guidance on how to heal the rift with his younger son. He has always indicated that his door is open to reconciliation,” they added.

He then noted: “However, if an olive branch was extended by the King and accepted by Harry, there would be strong reservations from William, who is said not to want his brother at his coronation and deeply resents the way he has harmed the royal family.”

“Catherine, the target of unkind allegations by the Sussexes, is certain to agree,” the expert said of Katherine.

