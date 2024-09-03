 
Keith Urban spills beans about his activities with wife Nicole Kidman

Keith Urban makes surprising revelation about the activities he is engaged in with his wife Nicole Kidman

September 03, 2024

Keith Urban revealed surprising activity his wife Nicole Kidman engaged in together.

The country music star admitted that he joined the Aussie actress in indulging in a touch of self-care by getting skincare facials and using LED light therapy face masks.

While speaking on the Kyle & Jackie O Show to promote his world tour, Keith gave hosts Kyle Sandilands and Jackie 'O' Henderson an insight into his skincare routine.

According to Daily Mail, Kyle asked Keith, “Do you enjoy the, you know, when you get the steaming facials? I like that.”

In regards to this, Keith replied, “I'm always glad I do it. But I always forget to,” before revealing that he has even tried out the expensive LED masks, which aimed to stimulate collagen and minimize redness and wrinkles.

Furthermore, when Kyle questioned about using an LED mask, Keith added, “Yeah, they're pretty good!” while he confirmed that he has joined Nicole and their daughters Sunday and Faith in the practice.

It is worth mentioning that Kyle also gushed over Keith's youthful appearance as he admitted his lavish skincare regime must be working for him, as per the outlet. 

As far as Keith is concerned, he has been spending time in Sydney in recent days with his youngest daughter Faith while his wife Nicole is at Venice Film Festival, where her erotic new thriller Babygirl is premiering, as reported by the publication.

Additionally, Nicole recently admitted that she felt “vulnerable” and “exposed” while filming multiple love scenes in the upcoming movie. 

