Gordon Ramsay slammed over expensive ‘motorway service station breakfast'

Gordon Ramsay has triggered another backlash amid his frequent claims of expensive yet unappealing foods.



This time he passed on a £19 bill for a meal that is being dubbed as a ‘motorway service station breakfast' by online critics.

Customer Silvio Tattiscone shared their disappointment via X after being served one sausage, beans, one hash brown, one mushroom, one poached egg, two slices of bacon, and one tomato.

Most users found the meal to be depressing, as one fan remarked, "Looks like a motorway service station breakfast," with another saying, "I could do better than that. £19 is daylight robber."

Just days earlier he sparked negative reviews for his £20 ‘low quality’ pizza after one of his restaurants posted a behind-the-scenes Instagram video of how they make their pepperoni pizza.

Some fans were repulsed, commenting: "Looks like a Wetherspoons pizza."

Another wrote, "Please stick to fish and chips. From Italy," while a third user called them a 'little stingy on the cheese mate.'

Another shared: "From an Italian point of view....those salami are very low quality and the pizza sauce is not great either."

Some didn’t find it so concerning as one wrote, "Looks great! I could eat three," and another saying their pizza "looks so delicious I can't wait to taste it."

Ramsay, known for his foul-mouthed outbursts, isn’t new to controversy as his flagship restaurant in Chelsea recently asked customers to dress up a specific way to dine in.

The three Michelin-starred venue asks guests on its website to 'avoid shorts, tracksuits and hoodies,' although there is no mention of the Hell Kitchen's chef physically ejecting them if they disobey.

It reads, "We would like all of our guests to feel free to express their own individual style however, we do ask guests to avoid shorts, tracksuits and hoodies."

"Smart trainers are fine. We know lots of our guests like to dress smartly which we appreciate! Ultimately we want every guest to feel at home."