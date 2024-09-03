Kate Middleton latest health update revealed: 'Stronger and healthier'

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton is feeling so much ‘stronger and healthier’ amid her cancer treatment, royal insiders have disclosed.



A royal source has claimed that Kate Middleton is also very ‘excited’ to be getting back to work herself.

“She’s feeling so much stronger and healthier,” a source told Life & Style, adding that with her children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis busy at school “she’ll have a lot more time to focus on work again.”

The tipster said, “It’s kind of a bittersweet time for her, she always gets emotional over back to school because it’s a new milestone for her kids and more proof of how fast they’re growing up.”

The report further claims Kate Middleton is so ‘looking forward to getting away’ from things revolving so much around medical procedures and doctors’ visits.

“Ideally, she’d like to be back to her old schedule, but it’s going to take time for her to get there and she’s being urged to take it slow and steady.”