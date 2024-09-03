Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause blasts producers over Nicole Young casting

Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause is in fumes over recent rumours surrounding castmate Emma Hernan as Season 8 nears.



The Oppenheim Group's realtor, 43, took to Instagram Stories to warn her followers about a forthcoming drama from fellow agent Nicole Young's end.

“Someone needs to take my phone,” Stause recently wrote alongside a sling of angry face emojis, as per a screenshot posted on X by Queens of Bravo.



“Are we really still giving air time to LIARS that just want air time,” she said referring to Young before adding another diss poll to the Story.

In another statement on Instagram Stories, Stause threatened the producers with a warning for casting Young in the forthcoming season of the Netflix series.

Stause claimed that she "will never work on a show with her on it again, asserting that she "would rather be sued" than be onboard with Young.

Stause also gave a little background behind her rage, claiming that Young has been spreading lies about fellow realtor and castmate Hernan.

“I will NEVER work on a show with her on it again. I would rather be sued,” Stause continued in the second slide.

“Disclaimer when you watch: just know she spews a disgusting lie about a bestie that is categorically FALSE and SUPER damaging. It is NOT TRUE.”

The Oppenheim Group agent then tagged show creator Adam DiVello’s company, Done and Done Productions, writing, “You are disgusting for blindsiding her with this to see with the world instead of letting her at LEAST defend herself with the TRUTH.”

The confrontation comes days before the premiere of Selling Sunset's Season 8 on scheduled on September 6, 2024.