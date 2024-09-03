Angelina Jolie friends fear for star's health amid hectic schedule

Angelina Jolie's friends are concerned about her health as Hollywood star deals with multiple personal and professional matters simultaneously.

According to In Touch Weekly, the Maleficent star has a hectic schedule as she is taking care of her injured son, Pax, battling a legal war with her ex-husband, Brad Pitt, while also promoting her upcoming film, Maria.

A source told the publication that friends of the Oscar winning actress are worried about her health amid her busy routine.

“Angelina is really spinning so many plates right now," the insider said of the actor.



“She’s in the middle of this campaign behind the scenes to get an Oscar nomination for her work on Maria, plus she’s producing a bunch of new projects and fighting tooth and nail to beat Brad in court,” they added.



Jolie and Pitt tied the knot in 2014 after years of romance. However, the Salt star filed a divorce two years after marriage and was legally declared single in 2019.

Soon after, Pitt sued Jolie for selling her shares in their once-jointly owned French winery, Chateau Miraval. The legal battle is still ongoing.

“As a result, she’s in meetings morning, noon and night, the moment she wakes up until her head hits the pillow she’s all systems go," the insider shared of Jolie's legal issues.



“The stress of it all is clearly getting to her. She’s hardly sleeping or eating and is thinner than ever, it’s frightening and there are fears she could wind up putting her own health at risk in all this,” the source concluded.

For those unversed, Jolie and Pitt’s 20-year-old adopted son, Pax, recently suffered several injuries after he got into an electric bike accident.