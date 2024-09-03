'Comment Section with Drew Afualo' host announces engagement

The Comment Section with Drew Afualo host is officially engaged to Pili Tanuvasa.

Afualo, 28, took the announcement to Instagram on Monday with a carousel of the special moment when he proposed to her with red roses and a princess-cut diamond.

She began her caption with disbelief over the magical moment before anticipating about their future together.

"Ima marry tf out of you big dawg, @ptanuvasa ???? (I cried so hard & for an hour straight yall im so deeply in love & happy it’s actually insane BYE)," she concluded.

While fans were enthralled to see the lovers reach the significant milestone, Tanuvasa's cheeky caption, too, added to the frenzy.

"GOT ‘EM," he wrote in the caption before bragging about how he convinced her for something way bigger than the prom date she refused him 13 years ago.

"From saying no to going to prom w/ me 13 years ago to now, jokes on you love lmaooooo," he added with a heart emoji.

In her TikTok announcement on September 2, Afualo also clapped back at a troll who previously expressed her pity over the content creator's love life, remarking, "7 years and no ring???? Girl stand up??!!!!!"



In response, Afualo said in her recent engagement video, "Get into it, mama," she said, laughing and flashing her ring at the camera. "Who needs to stand up?"

"Also, I've been saying this for f****** years. But there is no f****** timeline on dating," she added. "My man knew he was gonna marry me within the first month of dating me. But neither of us wanted to get married until we were ready," she said in the video.

Afualo also revealed that Tanuvasa bought her a ring for her birthday in 2023 and said it would be for her "wedding stack." She added that she didn't pick out the diamond or pay for it because he did.