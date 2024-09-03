 
Britney Spears breaks silence on 'Woman in Me' memoir film rumours

Britney Spears teases 'fictional musical' with director Jon M. Chu

By
Web Desk
|

September 03, 2024

Britney Spears has broken her silence on the rumours about her memoir, The Woman in Me.

It had been reported by several outlets that Spears' memoir was being adapted into a film and actress Emma Roberts was rumoured to be in talks to portray Spears.

However, the iconic singer took to Instagram on Saturday to set the record straight.

She revealed that she is not working on a biopic, but instead focused on a "fictional musical."

Spears wrote in her post, "The project I might be doing isn’t a biopic story … it’s a fictional musical where I play an extremely intelligent character !!!"

"It’s flattering to be in such good company like Jon Chu !!!" the Toxic crooner added.

The rumours gained traction after Spears hinted at a "secret project" with producer Marc Platt, leading many to believe that a film adaptation of her memoir was in the works. Universal Pictures was reportedly interested in acquiring the rights to the story at that time.

Spears revealed on X (formerly Twitter) then, saying, "Excited to share with my fans that I’ve been working on a secret project with #MarcPlatt. He’s always made my favorite movies … stay tuned."

Spears' memoir, The Woman in Me, has been making headlines for its candid revelations.

