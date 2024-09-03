Meghan Markle's struggles deepen amid fears she's being ripped to shreds

Meghan Markle is starting to feel very broken seeing people ‘get a kick’ out of tearing her down.

News of all of this has been shared by an inside source close to Closer magazine.

During their interview with the outlet the source said, “Meghan’s been putting a really brave face on this and saying any talk of delays are just haters doing their thing.”

Still though “It’s incredibly hurtful and frustrating that people keep trying to tear her down,” and “it’s so obvious to her that they get a kick out of attacking her, regardless of what the facts are, and have simply seized on this narrative about her business failing.”

As of right now “she’s having to hold her head high and block out all the noise. It’s got to be pretty draining and demoralising because here she is, aiming to deliver an incredible product, but she feels like anything she does will be used against her.”

But “it’s a huge challenge because the detractors are so loud; but if she gives up, she lets them win.”