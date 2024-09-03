 
Geo News

Meghan Markle's struggles deepen amid fears she's being ripped to shreds

Meghan Markle is starting to feel the overwhelming pain of getting teared down by people

By
Web Desk
|

September 03, 2024

Meghan Markles struggles deepen amid fears shes being ripped to shreds
Meghan Markle's struggles deepen amid fears she's being ripped to shreds

Meghan Markle is starting to feel very broken seeing people ‘get a kick’ out of tearing her down.

News of all of this has been shared by an inside source close to Closer magazine.

During their interview with the outlet the source said, “Meghan’s been putting a really brave face on this and saying any talk of delays are just haters doing their thing.”

Still though “It’s incredibly hurtful and frustrating that people keep trying to tear her down,” and “it’s so obvious to her that they get a kick out of attacking her, regardless of what the facts are, and have simply seized on this narrative about her business failing.”

As of right now “she’s having to hold her head high and block out all the noise. It’s got to be pretty draining and demoralising because here she is, aiming to deliver an incredible product, but she feels like anything she does will be used against her.”

But “it’s a huge challenge because the detractors are so loud; but if she gives up, she lets them win.”

Kate Middleton's pleas with Prince William falling on deaf ears
Kate Middleton's pleas with Prince William falling on deaf ears
Ruth Jones teases ‘Gavin & Stacey' return with nostalgic surprise
Ruth Jones teases ‘Gavin & Stacey' return with nostalgic surprise
Travis Barker showcases drumming life along with farm day with family
Travis Barker showcases drumming life along with farm day with family
Royal family problems take toll on King Charles' mental health amid cancer video
Royal family problems take toll on King Charles' mental health amid cancer
Kate Middleton beginning to feel indebted to Prince Harry
Kate Middleton beginning to feel indebted to Prince Harry
Prince William plans major changes for Palace after King Charles abdication
Prince William plans major changes for Palace after King Charles abdication
Prince Harry leaves guests 'astounded' as duke reunites with William in UK video
Prince Harry leaves guests 'astounded' as duke reunites with William in UK
Prince William welcomes key figure to family amid Harry's series of setbacks
Prince William welcomes key figure to family amid Harry's series of setbacks