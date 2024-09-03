Billie Eilish's brother Finneas discusses their collaborative process

Billie Eilish's brother and producer Finneas has recently given insights into their collaborative process.

In an interview with Guitar World, Finneas talked about his role in shaping Billie's latest album, Hit Me Hard and Soft.

Finneas shared the crucial role his Fender Acoustasonic Player Telecaster plays in their music, saying, "It’s much closer to an electric guitar’s action than an acoustic guitar’s action."

"Billie has spent less time playing guitar, and I often teach her how to play the songs on the Acoustasonic because it’ll be easier for her to get the chord shapes down and practice on it," said Finneas, adding, "I also always try to get her to play as much as she’s willing to on our records because, even though she feels like she’s less experienced, I really like her sensibilities."

Finneas also revealed that the Grammy-winning artist has specific preferences for guitar sound, saying, "Her number one piece of feedback is to be quieter."

He also recalled recording of the track WILDFLOWER, saying, "Then, sometimes, we bicker and maybe I win."

"With WILDFLOWER specifically, I remember that was a case where I was strumming a certain way and she wanted it way quieter. I said, ‘I think that this strumming is really effective for this song. We’ll turn it down and it’ll be great, but it has a lot of rhythm in it," he added.