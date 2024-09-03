Bianca Censori turns into different person in Kanye West absence?

Since, there are many reports of Kanye West controlling Bianca Censori's wardrobe, her latest appearance appears to add some credence to them.



With Ye, the Yeezy architect often stepped out in outfits, that made headlines for all the wrong reasons. However, sans him, she, surprisingly, chose to go for a different look, according to Daily Mail.

Her recent visit came to a burger joint named College Dropout Burgers, whose owner, who had a history with her husband, shared a CCTV footage, which showed her in a fairly less-shocking outfit.



Covering herself in a black hoodie, Bianca’s demure look was at stark odds with the dresses she frequently wore when she went out with the Power hitmaker.

This look, in turn, fuelled the perception that she was being controlled by him, which was reported by multiple outlets.



Earlier, one of the 29-year-old's friends remarked on her volte-face on the sleazy clothing, after she was seen in a sweater while dining out with her parents in Melbourne.

“It was very obvious to us that she was acting like she was off the clock from a job,” the person told Page Six.

Not to mention, the suspicions of fans and observers have been in line with multiple previous reports describing how the 47-year-old was in total control of her.

“It’s at a point where Ye now exerts total control over Bianca’s life. It’s obvious to everyone that he’s picking out her clothes, but it’s a lot more twisted than that," an insider told In Touch.



“Before they leave the house, Ye chooses her outfit and then makes her parade around for the camera so he can videotape her from every angle.”