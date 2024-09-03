 
Geo News

Prince Harry wall that ‘can't be' broken down

Prince Harry is starting to face a massive uphill battle in the eyes of his most staunch supporter

By
Web Desk
|

September 03, 2024

Prince Harry wall that ‘cant be broken down
Prince Harry wall that ‘can't be' broken down

Prince Harry’s last supporter has reportedly been feeling very broken while witnessing the uphill battle he’s facing

Comments about all of this has been brought to light by an inside source that is close to the House of Windsor.

The insider touched on everything during one of their most recent interview with Closer magazine.

During that time they admitted that Kate Middleton is this supporter and while she “has been shielded from the increasing drama with the Sussexes because people just didn’t want to stress her out”.

As of right now “she doesn’t want to be out of the loop anymore so she’s catching up on everything that’s been going on in her absence, and she’s very concerned.”

At this point in time, “Kate looks at Harry and sees a very lost soul.”

To make matters worse, “she’s so saddened that it’s come to this situation where he’s completely excommunicated himself from the whole family and and seems trapped in a miserable position.”

Before concluding the source also explained, “There now seems to be this wall that can’t be broken down.”

Meghan Markle suffers soul crushing defeat at the hands of big Hollywood hotshot
Meghan Markle suffers soul crushing defeat at the hands of big Hollywood hotshot
Billie Eilish's brother Finneas discusses their collaborative process
Billie Eilish's brother Finneas discusses their collaborative process
Prince William's Earthshot Prize shares 'exciting and thrilling' news
Prince William's Earthshot Prize shares 'exciting and thrilling' news
Bianca Censori turns into different person in Kanye West absence? video
Bianca Censori turns into different person in Kanye West absence?
Prince Harry stays with Diana's family as they work 'hard' to mend William rift video
Prince Harry stays with Diana's family as they work 'hard' to mend William rift
Elle Macpherson breaks silence on secret battle with cancer
Elle Macpherson breaks silence on secret battle with cancer
Helen Flanagan breaks silence on relationship with David Haye amid 'throuple' rumours
Helen Flanagan breaks silence on relationship with David Haye amid 'throuple' rumours
Royal family starts to see Prince Harry's ‘true intentions' behind ‘catastrophic acts' video
Royal family starts to see Prince Harry's ‘true intentions' behind ‘catastrophic acts'