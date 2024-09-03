Prince Harry wall that ‘can't be' broken down

Prince Harry’s last supporter has reportedly been feeling very broken while witnessing the uphill battle he’s facing

Comments about all of this has been brought to light by an inside source that is close to the House of Windsor.

The insider touched on everything during one of their most recent interview with Closer magazine.

During that time they admitted that Kate Middleton is this supporter and while she “has been shielded from the increasing drama with the Sussexes because people just didn’t want to stress her out”.

As of right now “she doesn’t want to be out of the loop anymore so she’s catching up on everything that’s been going on in her absence, and she’s very concerned.”

At this point in time, “Kate looks at Harry and sees a very lost soul.”

To make matters worse, “she’s so saddened that it’s come to this situation where he’s completely excommunicated himself from the whole family and and seems trapped in a miserable position.”

Before concluding the source also explained, “There now seems to be this wall that can’t be broken down.”