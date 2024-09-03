Marvel fans 'cool' with Dafne Keen taking over Wolverine in future

Marvel fans are excited to see Dafne Keen taking over the role of Wolverine in the MCU.

If Hugh Jackman decides not to return to the future films, Keen is poised to step into the iconic role.

Following her recent appearance in the Deadpool & Wolverine, Keen has expressed her eagerness to continue as Wolverine in the future.

In an interview with the Empire Magazine, the actress said, "I would 100% do this for the rest of my life."

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have expressed their excitement to see Keen as Wolverine in the future.

One Reddit user noted, "If they can’t get Hugh Jackman to continue this is a good idea."

Another added, "If she is truly prepared for that, then id love her to be x-23 forever."

"LET HER DO IT SHE IS PERFECT IN THE ROLE IF SHE GETS RECAST WE RIOT," the third user wrote.

However, some users have raised concerns about the physical expectations associated with the role with one noting that "The expectation on X-23 each film would be huge. I hope she knows what would be expected of her."